Historic Frame! Harmanpreet Kaur & Smriti Mandhana Recreate Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma’s Iconic Tricolour Moment After World Cup Triumph; Watch

Image: BCCI Women/X

As the clock struck midnight at the DY Patil Stadium, fans present inside the stadium witnessed a historic moment that will live in their memory forever. Indian Women’s team lifting the World Cup was not only a dream that was fulfilled but also getting the money of back after coming close twice. The historic triumpgh saw Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana standing shoulder to shoulder, holding the Tricolour high under the floodlights, recreating the iconic pose once shared by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after India’s T20 World Cup win last year.

The photograph, now viral, perfectly captured the emotion and pride of two cricketers who had long dreamt of this day. For decades, Indian women’s cricket had come close but never crossed the final line. On the unforgettable Sunday night, Harman and Smriti ensured that the script changed forever, guiding India to their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa.

Harmanpreet and Mandhana’s embrace in the middle symbolized not just celebration, but fulfilment of the journeys, struggles, and near misses

Team India's historic triumph

Put into bat first, India piled up 298 runs, thanks to a superb knock of 87 runs by opener Shafali Verma, sparkling . She shared a 104-run partnership with Mandhana, who once again proved her big-match temperament with a fluent knock. Deepti Sharma added a crucial 58 while Richa Ghosh’s brisk 34 gave India the finishing flourish they needed.

Defending nearly 300, India faced a strong challenge from Laura Wolvaardt, whose century lent South Africa hope. But Deepti’s all-round brilliance tilted the contest firmly in India’s favor. Her five-wicket haul dismantled South Africa’s chase, and fittingly, it was skipper Harmanpreet who took the match-winning catch to dismiss Nadine de Klerk. India’s maiden World Cup triumph made them only the fourth nation to lift the trophy after Australia, England, and New Zealand.