Kranti Gaud To Receive ₹1 Crore Reward From Madhya Pradesh Govt For Winning Women Cricket World Cup Title | ANI & X @Nenu_yedavani

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for Kranti Goud, member of the winning squad of the Indian women's World Cup cricket team, for her spectacular performance in the tournament.

The Indian women's cricket team won its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

"I want to congratulate everyone for the way the daughter of our state and the daughters of the country performed brilliantly in cricket last night," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told reporters here.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Last night, daughters of the nation did wonders in Cricket. I would like to congratulate everyone...MP's daughter, Kranti Goud is a member of the team. State Government will give her Rs 1 Crore for her contribution to the team..." pic.twitter.com/FBkvTPX8J3 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh | Cricketer Kranti Goud's sister Roshni says, "We are very happy that India has won the World Cup for the first time. My sister Kranti was also part of the team, and she has played the World Cup for the first time. We are very happy that the… https://t.co/KoHNwxiFD0 pic.twitter.com/XZjds8mawF — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh | Celebrations erupt at the residence of cricketer Kranti Goud, as India defeat South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women's World Cup Finals. pic.twitter.com/mscrkxeaqk — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

India's daughters are marching ahead, just the way the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"Madhya Pradesh's daughter Kranti Gaud was also part of the women's World Cup-winning team. I want to congratulate Kranti and give her an incentive of Rs 1 crore from the state government. I announce to give Rs one crore to Kranti, the daughter of Chattarpur," the CM said.

Kranti Goud, from Ghuwara in Chhatarpur, Bundelkhand, played a crucial role in leading the Indian women's cricket team to the World Cup final with her bowling performance.

