 'Girls Were Not Encouraged': Harmanpreet Kaur's Punjab Village Dances To India's World Cup Win, Share Special Message
"She used to play alongside boys at a time when girls were not encouraged – her determination has made the entire village proud," a neighbour said while celebrating Harmanpreet Kaur's India's World Cup victory

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
PTI

When India lifted the Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership, the celebrations weren’t limited to DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai; they echoed all the way to her hometown of Moga, Punjab. Firecrackers lit up the night sky, music beat through the narrow lanes, and proud villagers gathered outside her ancestral home to celebrate their daughter’s moment of glory.

'Her determination has made the entire village proud'

"She used to play alongside boys at a time when girls were not encouraged - her determination has made the entire village proud," a neighbour told PTI, beaming with pride. In Moga, she recalled how a young Harman would spend hours training when others doubted her dreams, proudly showing the Indian flag.

From small village to global cricket stage

The 36-year-old Indian captain’s journey from a small village in Punjab to the global cricket stage is a story of unshakeable belief. Inspired by her father, Harmandar Singh Bhullar, a former basketball and volleyball player, Harmanpreet took to cricket at a time when it wasn’t considered a sport for girls.

Recalling her early years, she once shared in an interview, “I was very young when my mother told me, ‘You’re always playing with boys. You have no vision for your career.’ She asked me to learn cooking and wear salwar kameez like other girls. I told her I’d make a life out of cricket — and after that, she never questioned me again.”

Since making her debut in 2009, Harmanpreet has become the heartbeat of Indian women’s cricket. Her leadership, grit, and iconic 171-run knock against Australia in 2017 remain etched in history. And now, as India’s World Cup-winning captain, she has turned Moga’s pride into the nation’s inspiration, proving that courage truly knows no gender.

