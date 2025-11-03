 Indian Women's World Cup 2025 Champ Smriti Mandhana Set To Tie Knot With Palash Muchhal In Sangli On THIS Date
According to reports, star batter Smriti Mandhana will tie the knot with music composer and director Palash Muchhal in November 2025.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal | Instagram

Just after scripting history with India’s first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup victory at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is all set to begin a new chapter—this time, off the field. If the reports are true, the star batter will tie the knot with music composer and director Palash Muchhal in November 2025.

Smriti Mandhana to marry Palash in Sangli

According to the latest report by Anand Bazaar Patrika, Smriti and Palash are expected to marry on November 20 at Smriti’s hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra. The event is anticipated to bring together the worlds of cricket and music, with both families reportedly making preparations for an intimate yet grand celebration

Smriti, who grew up in Sangli after being born in Mumbai, has always credited her hometown for shaping her journey in cricket. Sources say the celebrations will include close friends, teammates, and key figures from both industries.

Smriti and Palash's relationship

Smriti and Palash’s relationship is one that never fails to melt hearts online. The two reportedly began dating in 2019 and made their relationship public in July 2024 with a heartwarming Instagram post marking their fifth anniversary.

Palash had even joked that Smriti would soon be the “daughter-in-law of Indore.” Since then, the couple has maintained a low profile, occasionally sharing glimpses of their relationship online.

Who is Palash Muchhal?

For the unversed, Palash Muchhal is a classically trained singer and one of Bollywood’s promising young composers. Born in 1995 in a Marwari family from Indore, he made his debut as a film music director with Dishkiyaoon (2014) and has since composed for movies like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. Beyond films, he has also produced several successful independent singles, collaborating with some of India’s biggest artists.

As Smriti Mandhana basks in her World Cup glory, her upcoming wedding promises to be another unforgettable moment — this time, off the pitch but straight from the heart.

