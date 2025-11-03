Jemmi Didi's Youngest Fan 'Arzoie’ Cheers Her On At ICC Women's World Cup Match

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, known for his roles in Stree and Lukka Chuppi, was among the many fans who witnessed a historic night in Navi Mumbai. He attended the India vs New Zealand Women’s World Cup match at DY Patil Stadium with his adorable daughter Arzoie, and their sweet father-daughter moments quickly captured the internet’s heart.

Little Arzoie stole the spotlight with her customised jersey that read “Jemmi Didi”, a loving tribute to Jemimah Rodrigues, one of India’s brightest cricket stars. In a video shared by Aparshakti on social media, when a reporter asked Arzoie which cricketer she wanted to meet, she confidently replied, “Jemmi Didi!” Fans couldn’t get enough of the cuteness, and Jemimah herself reportedly reshared the clip with heart emojis.

India’s unforgettable triumph at DY Patil stadium

While the stadium buzzed with celebrities and fans, the night truly belonged to Team India, who made history by lifting their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to seal their maiden victory at the stroke of midnight on November 2.

The thrilling match saw Shafali Verma shine with 87 runs and two wickets, while Deepti Sharma delivered an all-round masterclass with 58 runs and five wickets. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later announced a ₹51 crore prize for the World Cup-winning team- a landmark recognition of women’s cricket in India.

A moment beyond cricket

For Aparshakti and his daughter, the evening was more than just about the game- it was about inspiration, family, and the growing power of women’s sports in India. Arzoie’s admiration for “Jemmi Didi” beautifully symbolizes how young girls are finding role models on the cricket field.

As India celebrated a long-awaited victory, the sight of a father cheering alongside his daughter reflected a larger change- one where cricket is no longer just a man’s game, but a shared passion uniting generations.