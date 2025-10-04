Abhishek Sharma's Sister Komal Marries Lovish Oberoi In Classic Sabyasachi Red Lehenga & 'Ayushmati Bhava' Dupatta

Komal Sharma marries Lovish Oberoi |

It was wedding cheers in the Sharma family as Komal Sharma, sister of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma, tied the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in a lavish ceremony in Amritsar on October 3. While the wedding radiated traditional Punjabi warmth and celebration, all eyes were on the bride, who embraced the epitome of classic Indian bridal style in Sabyasachi couture.

Komal turns Sabya bride in classic red lehenga

For her big day, Komal turned to none other than ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She donned a voluminous red lehenga drenched in intricate zardozi embroidery and glistening gold motifs, staying true to the timeless symbolism of the red bride.

The lehenga was paired with a matching red blouse, adorned with delicate gold embroidery and a stunning Ayushmati Bhava drape, carrying layers of cultural and emotional meaning. The look was completed with the designer’s signature Royal Bengal Tiger belt that cinched her waist effortlessly.

Her jewellery choices were equally majestic. Styled in heirloom-worthy kundan pieces, Komal wore a heavy choker necklace, oversized jhumkas, an extravagant matha patti, a stack of bridal bangles, and a statement nose ring.

Komal’s glam was equally dreamy with a flawless matte base, soft blush, smoky bridal eyes, and a muted nude lip, completed with a sleek, middle-parted bun that kept the focus firmly on her stunning lehenga and jewellery.

Standing beside her, groom Lovish Oberoi opted for a regal ivory-and-gold sherwani, styled with a red turban and layers of necklaces. Together, they looked like a picture-perfect royal couple.

Abhishek Sharma’s absence

While the wedding saw a sea of family and loved ones, Abhishek Sharma’s absence was felt deeply. The cricketer, currently representing India A in the ongoing unofficial ODI series against Australia A, had to miss his sister’s big day.