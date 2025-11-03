 'Stories I Will Pass To My Grandchildren': British Woman's Emotional Goodbye To India Goes Viral
Lifestyle

British travel influencer Deanna Leigh’s emotional farewell post to India after a six-month journey has touched hearts online.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Deanna Leigh | Instagram

After travelling across India for nearly six months, British travel influencer Deanna Leigh bid an emotional farewell to the country that, in her words, “felt like home.” Her heartfelt Instagram post titled “Dear India” has gone viral, resonating deeply with travellers and Indians alike.

Check out the post below:

'Today is my final day'

Leigh, who spent over five months exploring India’s vibrant landscape, from Rajasthan’s palaces to Kerala’s serene backwaters and the lush Northeast, shared a carousel of nostalgic travel postcards along with her emotional note. “After five-and-a-half months in this country, today is my final day. I was taking the last tuk-tuk of my trip. Wind blowing in my hair, and all the memories came flooding in,” she wrote in the caption.

article-image

'Thank you India...'

The post beautifully captured the bittersweet feeling of leaving behind a place that had shaped her journey and spirit. “It’s hard to tell people how much a place can stay with you,” she reflected. “At the start of this year, I had no expectations of what India would be like. I was just incredibly excited for what the next couple of months had to offer.”

Leigh shared that she found lifelong friendships and experiences she would “pass on to her grandchildren.” Summing up her journey, she wrote, “If I had to pinpoint what made it so special, I would say: the people. Thank you India and everyone I met along the way. Till we meet again.”

Internet reacts

Her heartfelt post struck a chord online, drawing love from fans and fellow travellers. “Totally agree with you. India will have my heart forever,” one user commented. Another wrote, “So beautiful. Can’t wait to experience this country one day.” Many Indians thanked her for portraying India’s beauty with warmth and sincerity.

