 Not Matheran Or Lonavala! This Hidden Gem Near Mumbai Offers Waterfalls, Caves & Countryside Calm
If you’re craving a quick weekend escape from Mumbai’s chaos but don’t want to head to the usual Matheran or Lonavala, Karjat is the perfect pick.

Updated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
Representative image | Canva

If you’re craving a quick weekend escape from Mumbai’s chaos but don’t want to head to the usual Matheran or Lonavala, Karjat is the perfect pick. Tucked about 100 km from the city, this charming town offers everything from lush hills, ancient caves, trekking trails, and the gentle rhythm of riverside life.

A favourite among adventure seekers and nature lovers alike, Karjat transforms into a green paradise during the monsoon and winter months. With its mist-draped valleys, gushing waterfalls, and cool breeze, the region feels like a slice of paradise; ideal for trekking, photography, or simply unwinding.

Places to explore in and near Karjat

For those with a taste for exploration, Kondana Caves is a must-visit. These 1st-century B.C. Buddhist rock-cut caves offer a serene trek through thick forests and reward visitors with ancient carvings and tranquil surroundings.

Another highlight Kothaligad Fort (popularly known as Peth Fort), is a moderate trek that rewards hikers with sweeping views of the Sahyadris. The nearby Ulhas Valley is perfect for riverside picnics and camping under the stars.

Karjat’s beauty extends beyond its landscapes. With cosy homestays, farm retreats, and boutique resorts, it offers a relaxed countryside vibe while staying close to the city. Whether you’re chasing waterfalls in the rains or seeking crisp winter air in December, Karjat is an all-season haven that’s easy to reach — just a short drive or train ride from Mumbai or Pune.

So the next time you plan a spontaneous getaway, skip the crowded hill stations and let Karjat surprise you with its calm, charm, and adventure.

