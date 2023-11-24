7 Romantic Places Near Mumbai To Experience Mesmerising Night Sky

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 24, 2023
There's nothing more romantic than glaring at the sky full of stars. For that, you don't have to go to Kashmir or Ladakh or outside the country. There are many places in Maharashtra which offer stunning sky view. Here's the list
Rajgad Fort: It is one of the best places to gaze the night sky. You can trek to the hill to catch the stunning glow of the sky at night. A quick suggestion, keep a lot of food and munching for the night trek
Alang Madan Kulang Range Trek: Touted as one of the most difficult treks in the Kalsubai range, Alang Madan offers mesmerising view of the night from the top. It is advisable to start in the early morning
Sandhan Valley: Popular among Mumbaikars, Sandhan Valley trek offers a delightful gateway from the city's busy life. Not just the trek is beautiful but also offers stunning night view of the star
Jivdhan Fort: Be ready to get start-struck when you spend the night here watching the all-lit sky full of stars. A paranoiac view of the sky from the fort is stunning
Kalsubai: Most of us have gone to Kalsubai trek but if you have stayed back at night, you would know the beautiful scenery of the sky. Apart from the thrilling trek, Kalsubai offers an off-beat getaway from Mumbai
Vasota Fort: Located in Satara district in Western Ghats, Vasota trek is perfect for stargazing and adventure anthusiasts. Apart from stunning beauty of the ghats, the nights are really special with a sight of beautiful sky
Visapur Fort: Known for being home for caves, cisterns of water, and old houses and arch, Visapur Fort has a lot of British history to explore. The famous monsoon trek, it is recommended to visit during winters for stargazing
Thanks For Reading!