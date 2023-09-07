7 Most Romantic Places In Mumbai For All Lovebirds

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2023
Marine Drive: It is a chill-out and relaxing place for all the lovebirds after a long day. Even, it was one of the most favourite hangout places for Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) & Aisha (Konkana Sen Sharma) from the Bollywood movie, 'Wake Up Sid' where they also, confessed their love for each other. The sound of sea waves, cool breeze and romantic sunsets make this, a loved and an ideal couple place
Gateway Of India reminds of the all-time favourite romantic- 'Jiya dhadak jaye' song from the movie 'Kalyug'. This iconic structure is a favourite spot for pre-wedding shots and you can simply sit with your partner and have a nice conversation while you can enjoy the breeze, sea and sunset view. You can also, prefer to go for a short ferry ride in the middle of the Arabian Sea
Pic Credit: Weddingnama
Colaba Causeway is a much-preferred shopping destination by all girls and especially, if your girlfriend is a shopaholic and a fashion enthusiast, you can take her to this place and let her enjoy shopping while you walk hand-in-hand with her on these streets
Art galleries like Jehangir Art Gallery and others for art enthusiasts: They can share their love for art while they enjoy a great time with each other admiring beautiful art pieces
Juhu Beach: How about enjoying 'Ice Gola' with your significant one and viewing the beautiful sunset over a beach? Lovely, isn't it? The best place for spending evenings in Mumbai for couples
Elephanta Caves: A full-day trip with your loved one at these ancient caves of great historic value will provide you much required escapism from the city life as you have to take a ferry ride from the Gateway Of India to reach here. A great way to spend quality picnic time with your love while you immerse yourself in admiring the beauty of these caves
Asiatic Library: For all those couples who share their love for reading books and at the same time, the backdrop of this library is a scenic spot for clicking fabulous pictures. Lovebirds, Aditya (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Tara (Shraddha Kapoor) from 'Ok Jaanu' movie are seen having a gala time at several Mumbai locations including this one
Thanks For Reading!