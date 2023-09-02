7 Most Beautiful Countries In The World That Every Travel Enthusiast Must Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 02, 2023
Iceland: It is renowned for its breathtaking natural scenery. Tourists can visit numerous national parks, such as Thingvellir National Park, showcasing a distinctive rift valley and Iceland's largest natural lake. The famous Gullfoss, Seljalandsfoss, and Skógafoss Waterfalls are a must-visit sites in the country
New Zealand: It is blessed with mesmerising natural landscapes in the world. It has over 15,000 kilometres of coastline, with many beautiful beaches to explore and there are many scenic national parks including Fiordland National Park. The country also, has a large number of sheep even more than the inhabitants
Norway: The country has beautiful mountains in the world which offer stunning view and hiking opportunities including the famous Trolltunga and Preikestolen. The country's coastal towns like Bergen, Alesund, and Tromso are picturesque with colourful houses, fishing boats, and stunning sea views
Costa Rica: It is known for its rainforests, beautiful coastlines, and volcanic terrains. Corcovado National Park, which serves as the habitat for a rich array of wildlife is a must-visit
Scotland: The country is renowned for its picturesque terrains, featuring mountains, lakes, and valleys. The country is home to ancient beautiful castles including Edinburgh Castle, Stirling Castle, and Eilean Donan Castle
Vietnam: Ha Long Bay is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Vietnam’s most famous natural wonders. Vietnam has many beautiful beaches to explore which include Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc
Peru: Machu Picchu stands as one of the world's most renowned ancient ruins and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Colca Canyon presents breathtaking views of the Andes Mountains. Nazca Lines, a collection of ancient geoglyphs etched into the desert terrain, portray animals, plants, and geometric patterns, are a mystery that still continues to intrigue visitors
Thanks For Reading!