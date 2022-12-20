In pics: Check out over 100 new ancient designs discovered in Peru's Nazca lines

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022

More than a hundred new designs discovered in and around Peru's ancient Nazca plain and surrounding areas could bring new information to light about the mysterious pre-Columbian artworks that have intrigued scientists and visitors for decades

The geoglyphs, huge figures carved into the South American desert, date back more than 2,000 years

They represent humans, cats, snakes, killer whales, birds and native camalids - animals such as llamas, guanacos and alpacas

A general view shows mapping of the Nazca lines images found in the Nazca as part of research led by Peruvian and Japanese researchers from Yamagata University

They discovered 168 new designs at the UNESCO World Heritage site on Peru's southern Pacific coast

Jorge Olano, head archaeologist for the Nazca Lines research program, said the new figures averaged between two and six meters (6.56 to 19.7 feet) in length

The figures, iconic vestiges of Peru's rich history, are about a three-hour drive from the capital Lima. Studies from the university in collaboration with Peru's government have helped delineate and protect the area, which is facing threats from urban and economic developments

