10 Historical Indian monuments built by women

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 06, 2022
Maharani Shankar Temple in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir was built in 1915 by Mohini Bai Sisodia, the wife of Maharaja Hari Singh. The temple is also known as Mohineshwar Shivalalaya. The hill side temple receives good snowfall on its red roof during winters
tripuntold
Moti Masjid in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh was built by Sikander Jehan Begum of Bhopal in the year 1860. Popularly known as the Pearl Mosque, the mosque is located in the heart of the city and represents the rich history of the Bhopal Begums in India
holidify
Virupaksha Temple in Pattadakal, Karnataka is an UNESCO World Heritage structure built by Queen Lokamahadevi around 740 AD. A huge, inviting figure of Nandi at the entrance is accompanied by fine sculptures of the gods such as Nataraja and Ravananugraha and carved narratives from the Mahabharata and Ramayana
getty images
Taj-ul-Masajid ("crown among mosques") in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is India's largest mosque and second largest in Asia; built by the Begums of Bhopal, Begum Shah Jahan. Made of red stone, the mosque is situated by the lake Motia Talab
unsplash
Qudsia Bagh in Delhi was built by Qudsia Begum, who was the wife of Muhammad Shah, the complex was a palace in itself with all the luxury required for which one could wish for. It had its waterfalls, gardens, palace and a private mosque too
getty images
Dakshineshwar Kali Temple in Kolkata, West Bengal was built by Rani Rashmoni n 1855 as she was a devotee of Goddess Kali and reformer Ramakrishna Paramahansa served as the chief priest of the temple back then
Web for Knowledge
Roshanara Bagh in old Delhi was built by the Mughal Princess Roshanara Begum, one of the daughters of Shah Jahan. The expansive garden with stone pathways, stunning jaaliwork serves as a ground for cricket matches in Delhi now
tripadvisor
Rani ki Vav was built on the banks of the river Saraswati in Patan, Gujarat, in the 11th century by Queen Udayamati, as a memorial to her husband, King Bhimdev I. The stunning stepwell illustrates the craftsmanship in the Maru-Gurjara architectural style
Thrillophilia
Fatehpuri Mosque, Delhi was built in 1650 AD by Fatehpuri Begum, one of Shah Jahan’s wives. The mosque is made in red sandstone with a large dome is a haven from the bustle of Chandni Chowk
masjidfatehpuri.in
Itimad-ud-Daulah in Agra, Uttar Pradesh is a tomb of remembrance that was built by the Mughal Empress Nur Jahan, wife of Emperor Jahangir, for her father Mirza Ghiyas Beg. It is the first monument of India to be completely built in marble with a Persian-style garden
unsplash
Thanks For Reading!