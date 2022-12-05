5 unique exotic wedding destinations near Mumbai

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 05, 2022
Planning your wedding and still not been able to decide the destination, here are some off-beat places near Mumbai which you can check out for your D-day
Grape County Eco Resort in Nashik is a beautiful resort with everything one might want for an ideal wedding, including views of the lake and an outdoor pool
Guests can participate in fun activities like boating, horse-riding, kayaking, cycling, a nature trail, wine tasting, a wild buck safari, and a spiritual tour
Sula Vineyards in Nashik with the backdrop of mountains can accommodate a huge number of guests. walking down the aisle has never been so stunning
The resorts here will coordinate with your wedding planner so that you get exactly what you want on D-day and even provide guests with tours of the vineyard and wine tastings in between the functions
Imagine a 320-year-old fort for a backdrop when you tie the knot! Fort Jadhavgadh, the only heritage hotel in Pune has a sprawling lawn with a capacity for 3,000 guests and is the perfect spot for a destination wedding
With personalised wedding services starting from themed decorations to arranging for an elephant for your baraat, they’ll do it all
Ramsukh Resorts in Mahabaleshwar is surrounded by lush greenery with more than 2,000 rainforest trees
The place also offers a variety of activities, including a jungle trek, a valley walk, a heritage temple visit, evening entertainment, stargazing, and a discotheque, as well as a spa and an open-air gypsy night ride to entertain your guests
Hiranya The Lakeside Valley Resort in Aurangabad is located at the edge of a lake, this place is a perfect balance of picturesque beauty and luxury
Its wedding lawns are situated at the foot of a hill and has the capacity for around 2,000 guests
