8 unique yet affordable wedding destinations in India

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 03, 2022
Chittorgarh in Rajasthan is a famous tourist destination for Chittorgarh fort also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The beautiful city houses picturesque resorts which are economical as well as best wedding destination one could ask for
Lake Nahargarh Palace
Ratanagiri in Maharashtra has scenic locations like Ratnadurga Fort which is surrounded by the Arabian sea, secluded beaches making it a perfect wedding destination where you can opt for a good scenic resort
Blue Ocean Resort
Sambhar Salt Lake is India's largest inland salt lake located in Rajasthan. You can decide to marry in a good scenic resort here
The Sambhar Heritage Resort
Dwarka is a Lord Krishna pilgrimage and a heritage city. What's better than getting married in a religious city at a good resort
Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham Dwarka
Hampi is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Karnataka, so getting married here will give you lifetime memories with this scenic Indian herritage site in the background of your wedding pictures
Ranthambore in Rajasthan has majestic Ranthambore Fort and National Park. The place also has royal resorts where you can plan your wedding celebrations and the guests can even visits these famous spots as well
ranthamborenationalpark.in
Bir is a rural village located in Himachal Pradesh which is also the paragliding capital of India. It is noted for several Tibetan Buddhist monasteries; plan a destination wedding here and you won't regret it later
travelbirbilling
The Vagamon Lake is one of the beautiful lakes in the Idukki district amidst green hills and lush green tea estates in Kerala. The peaceful and calm place is a good option for a unique wedding location amidst nature
Instagram- urstrulysalu
