Explore India's heritage onboard these 4 royal trains like a king and a queen

By: Chhaya Gupta | December 02, 2022

Maharajas' Express train provides an incredible luxurious journey experience originating from Delhi or Mumbai

Restaurants serve an eclectic mix of delectable cuisines in a relaxing ambiance and there are many other facilities in this royal train as well. The tour cost between INR 2-4 lakh

Palace On Wheels luxury train takes you on a scintillating journey into the royal land of sand dunes and regal palaces

'7 Nights Palace On Wheels Train Tour' costs between INR 5-10 lakh and starts from New Delhi, covers major attractions of Rajashthan, Agra's Taj Mahal and ends back at Delhi

Deccan Odyssey luxury train operates on six different journeys of 7 Nights duration across India- covering Forts & Palaces Of India, Taj Mahal, Tiger & Lion forest reserves and UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta Ellora Caves & Hampi

There are comfortable richly furnished A/C cabins with ensuite bathrooms. In the daytime you enjoy pre-arranged sightseeing tours in diverse tourist destinations. There are saloons, mini gym & ayurvedic spa facility as well. The tour charges are INR 5 lakh onwards

Golden Chariot connects destinations that showcases the architecture, culture and history of the southern India. There are 3-4 routes with Bengaluru as the source station. Tariff starts from INR 1.5 lakh

Restaurants serve delectable meals from across the world with an array of Indian options. There is a bar which serves choicest of wines, beers and spirits. There is also an ayurvedic spa and a fitness center