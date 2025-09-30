Looking For Peaceful Weekend Getaway? Anand Mahindra Shares This Blissful Place Right Here In Maharashtra

Representative image | Canva

If your idea of a perfect weekend escape is lush greenery, the sound of rain, and untouched beaches, then Anand Mahindra’s latest travel recommendation will make you want to pack your bags. The business tycoon recently turned travel enthusiast on social media by shining a spotlight on Maharashtra’s very own hidden paradise: Konkan.

Representative image | Canva

Anand Mahindra's travel pick

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra shared breathtaking monsoon shots of the region originally posted by photographer Sandesh Samant. Along with the pictures, he reflected on India’s underrated natural wonders.

“These photos of the Konkan region in the monsoon were shared by @sandesh_samant along with the comment: ‘Maharashtra is so underrated and we have created no infrastructure for tourism.’ I wouldn’t agree that we created NO infrastructure. He may have said that in order to be emphatic,” he expressed in the caption.

He further added, “But his intentions are good, and his statement applies to our entire country. Breathtakingly beautiful landscapes. All underrated and all waiting for our appreciation.”

Check out the post below:

The post quickly went viral, sparking conversations around India’s hidden travel gems. While some users pointed out the lack of tourist-friendly facilities, many agreed that Maharashtra’s beauty remains underappreciated. One user noted how Satara’s “seven hills” left them mesmerised, while another remarked that Konkan is breathtaking precisely because it remains untouched.

So, why should Konkan be your next getaway?

Nestled between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea, this coastal strip is a treasure trove of pristine beaches, lush forests, rich cultural heritage, and monsoon magic that feels straight out of a postcard. The heavy rainfall transforms the entire region into a green paradise, making it one of India’s most scenic escapes.

For anyone craving peace, fresh air, and nature’s raw beauty, Konkan might just be the perfect weekend retreat you didn’t know you needed.