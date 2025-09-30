 'Cool Mama's' Dating Advice To Bhaanji Leaves Internet In Splits
In the video, Oriana’s mama is seen sharing life advice with his bhaanji. He stressed that when it comes to choosing a life partner, women should look beyond superficial gestures

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 05:38 PM IST
article-image

Instagram user Oriana Aderkar recently wished her mama (maternal uncle) a happy birthday through a viral video, calling him the “coolest mama.” The clip quickly caught attention online, not just for her warm gesture but also for the advice her uncle shared in the video.

Mama’s advice on choosing the right partner

In the video, Oriana’s mama is seen sharing life advice with his bhaanji. He stressed that when it comes to choosing a life partner, women should look beyond superficial gestures. He said: “Every guy will wish you Happy Women’s Day. Don’t choose a fool like that. Pick someone who values his woman so much that he celebrates her every single day. That’s the kind of character you should look for.”

His words highlighted the importance of respect and consistent appreciation in a relationship rather than occasional grand gestures.

Mixed reactions from netizens

The video, while loved by many for its honesty, has also drawn divided opinions. One Instagram user playfully commented, “Pookie mama!!” Another shared a thoughtful perspective, saying, “Words and actions are two different things. My dad may sound harsh with words, but his actions are what I truly admire.”

Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out the tone of the advice. Since Oriana’s mama humorously used a few cuss words while speaking, one user wrote, “Language khud toh TC first… age difference and relation mein respect toh ho. Beti se baat karte waqt, mind words.”

Why the video struck a chord

Relationship advice from family members often resonates because it comes from a place of lived experience. Oriana’s mama’s message, urging women to look for consistent love and respect rather than token gestures, sparked a broader discussion online. While some appreciated his candidness, others felt the delivery could have been more respectful.

With social media amplifying personal moments, Oriana’s video is a reminder of how quickly family interactions can strike a chord with audiences.

