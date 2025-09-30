Taimur & Jeh Join Sister Inaaya's 8th Birthday Party In Twinning Outfits: Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia Attend Celebrations

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 30, 2025
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turned 8 on September 29, 2025, and the little one was showered with love, blessings, and gifts from her family
All images from Instagram
The celebrations were held in Mumbai with an intimate birthday party, hosted by Soha, and attended by close family members including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, and Saba Pataudi
A special highlight from the day was a sweet family picture of Inaaya with her cousins, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), which delighted fans online
The party wasn’t just about pictures, fun activities like cupcake-making kept the kids entertained and added a playful vibe to the celebration
Kareena brought her signature humor to the day by photobombing a picture of Soha and Neha Dhupia, leaving everyone amused
She also posted a heartfelt wish for her niece, writing, “Happy birthday princess Inaaya… love, joy and all the not sugar-free cake in the world.”
