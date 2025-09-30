Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Separate After 19 Years Of Marriage: Report

Instagram: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of the most famous Hollywood couples, and now, reportedly, after 19 years of their marriage, they have decided to part ways. According to a report in TMZ, the two have been separated, and they have not been living together since the beginning of summer this year.

Sources told the portal that Nicole is staying with her two children and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone." Reportedly, the actress has been trying to save her marriage and did not want to get separated from Keith.

A source said, "Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home." While they are living separately, it is not yet confirmed whether they will get a divorce.

The reason behind their separation is not yet known.

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Wedding Date

Nicole and Keith got married on June 25, 2006. The couple has two kids, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The reports of their separation has surely shocked their fans.

In June this year, Nicole had shared a picture with Keith, wishing him Happy Anniversary. She had posted, "Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban (sic)."

Let's wait and watch whether the couple will announce their separation officially or not.

Nicole Kidman Movies

Nicole will next be seen in Practical Magic 2, which also stars Sandra Bullock, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest. The movie is a sequel to the 1998 release Practical Magic, which featured the same lead actors. It is slated to release next year.

The actress also has series like Scarpetta and Margo's Got Money Troubles lined up. The premiere dates of the shows are not yet known.