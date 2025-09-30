 'What I Thought Was My Last Heartbeat...': Mandana Karimi Admitted To Hospital; Actress Shares Health Update
'What I Thought Was My Last Heartbeat...': Mandana Karimi Admitted To Hospital; Actress Shares Health Update

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress Mandana Karimi took to Instagram to reveal that she was admitted to the hospital because of exhaustion, dehydration, and stress. She shared her health update with her fans. The actress posted, "What I thought was my last heartbeat turned out to be exhaustion, dehydration, and stress disguised as something far scarier (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Instagram: Mandana Karimi

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress Mandana Karimi, on Tuesday, took to Instagram to reveal that she was admitted to the hospital because of exhaustion, dehydration, and stress. She shared her health update with her fans.

The actress posted, "I’ve been on the move for days months straight flights, events, late nights, meetings, chasing deadlines and dreams. The boss-lady energy has been real. But on Friday, my body said, “not today.” What I thought was my last heartbeat turned out to be exhaustion, dehydration, and stress disguised as something far scarier (sic)."

She further revealed that after the tests and scans, she came to know that her heart and body are fine, but she she hasn't been fine to them.

Mandana further wrote, "I’ve been running on adrenaline, ignoring its whispers, waiting until it had to scream. Watching the ECO of my own heart, I couldn’t help but say, 'thank you.' ❤️ Thank you for holding me when I push too far. Thank you for forgiving me every time I forget to slow down.❤️ This post is my reminder, and maybe yours too that strength isn’t only about powering through. It’s also about pausing. It’s about honoring the body that carries us through it all, with grace, even when we don’t. To my heart, to my body: I see you. I appreciate you. I promise to take better care (sic)."

Fans Wish Speedy Recovery To Mandana Karimi

After Mandana shared her health update, a lot of worried of the actress started commenting on the post. A fan wrote, "Take care, Rest well and get well soon U awesome woman (sic)."

Another fan commented, "Always be blissful and be the best version of yourself dii. Always be a superwoman (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Get better soon.. you’re stronger than you know (sic)." Check out the comments below...

On the work front, Mandana has been away from acting for the pas few years. She was last seen in the film Thar which was premiere on Netflix in 2022.

