Actress Dimple Hayathi Booked For Harassing 22-Year-Old Househelp, Latter Claims Attempt Was Made To Film Her Nude Videos

Hyderabad police have booked Tamil and Telugu film actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband David after their househelp lodged a complaint accusing them of harassment, assault, and abuse.

According to media reports, the complainant, 22-year-old Priyanka Bibar from Rayagada district in Odisha, arrived in Hyderabad on September 22 seeking work through Sri Sai Goodwill Service. She was placed as a maid at the couple's residence in Vamsiram's Westwood Apartment, Shaikpet, the same day.

In her statement, Priyanka reportedly alleged that since joining, she was subjected to constant humiliation. She claimed she was denied proper food, verbally abused, and insulted with remarks such as, "Your life is not even equal to my shoes."

On September 29, a dispute reportedly broke out between them and Priyanka alleged that both Dimple and David abused her, threatened to kill her parents, and, when she tried to record the altercation, David snatched her phone, smashed it, and attempted to assault her.

She further claimed her clothes were torn during the scuffle and that she narrowly escaped before approaching the police with her agent’s help.

According to Telugu Scribe, the househelp also alleged that an attempt was made to film her nude videos.

Based on her complaint, Filmnagar police registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 351(2), and 324(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Dimple has not reacted to the claims yet.

Who is Dimple Hayathi?

The 27-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film Gulf in 2017. In 2021, she starred in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film also featured Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. In the film, she essayed the role of Dhanush's ex-fiance Mandakini.

Dimple has also been a part of films like Ramabanam, Veeramae Vaagai Soodum, Khiladi, Eureka, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Devi 2.