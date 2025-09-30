Bombay HC Relaxes Bail Conditions For Rhea Chakraborty, Returns Passport In Sushant Singh Rajput-Linked Drugs Case

Rhea Chakraborty’s passport to be returned as Bombay High Court relaxes her bail conditions in Sushant Singh Rajput-linked drugs case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has relaxed bail conditions imposed on actor Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On September 26, Justice Neela K Gokhale deleted the restrictions requiring Chakraborty to seek prior permission from the special court before travelling abroad and to deposit her passport with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The court has directed that her passport be returned within seven days.

Background of Bail Conditions

Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 and released on bail a month later by the high court. As part of her bail conditions, she was required to surrender her passport and obtain court approval before travelling abroad.

Arguments For Relaxation

Her counsel, advocate Ayaz Khan, sought deletion of these conditions, pointing out that she had scrupulously followed all bail requirements for the past four years and never violated any.

He argued that as an actor she often needs to travel overseas for auditions, shooting schedules and meetings, and the process of seeking permission for each trip caused “tremendous delay,” resulting in the loss of work. He also stressed that similar relaxations had already been granted to eight other co-accused.

NCB Opposes Plea

Opposing the plea, NCB counsel S K Halwasia contended that Chakraborty was booked in a serious offence and should not receive special treatment because of her celebrity status. He also expressed concern that she might not return to India if permitted to travel freely.

Court Decision and Directives

Rejecting these objections, Justice Gokhale noted that Chakraborty had fully cooperated with the trial, had not breached any condition, and had returned from foreign travel whenever permitted.

“Since the said conditions have been relaxed for the other eight accused, I see no reason why the present applicant be continued to be imposed with these conditions,” the court said, adding there was no reason to doubt her presence for an expeditious conclusion of the trial.

While deleting the conditions, the court directed Chakraborty to appear before the trial court on every date unless exempted, cooperate with speedy disposal of the case, and inform the prosecuting agency of her travel itinerary at least four days before departure. She must also share her contact details, keep her phone switched on abroad, and intimate her return.

