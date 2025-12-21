BMC Elections 2026: Congress To Contest Civic Polls Independently, Say Chennithala And Varsha Gaikwad

Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Varsha Gaikwad address party workers during a review meeting ahead of the BMC elections in Mumbai | X - @INCMumbai

Mumbai, Dec 20: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad reiterated on Saturday that the party would contest the BMC elections independently.

Decision significant amid alliance uncertainty

The Congress’s stand is significant, even as some voices within the party have expressed reservations, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) continues to hope for a resolution through the intervention of the Congress’s central leadership.

Chennithala reviews civic poll preparations in Mumbai

Chennithala was in Mumbai to review the party’s preparations for elections to the BMC and 28 other civic bodies. After addressing party leaders, he spoke to the media, clearly stating the party’s position.

Earlier remarks triggered internal debate

Earlier, when he made a similar remark in Pune—later echoed by Prof Gaikwad—a section of the party had appeared cautious, with some state leaders expressing concerns about the future of the opposition alliance, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

AICC gives state units freedom on alliances

According to Congress leaders, the AICC has empowered the state and Mumbai units to take a call on alliances with MVA partners. Acting on this, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal held at least three meetings with Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi (BVA) chief Prakash Ambedkar to explore seat-sharing arrangements wherever necessary.

Congress to focus on civic issues

Chennithala said the party would focus on issues affecting citizens, such as pollution, healthcare and corruption. “We are firm on contesting the polls independently to protect the secular fabric of the metropolis,” he said.

Sena (UBT) conduct during Assembly polls cited

According to sources, leaders from the city unit highlighted to Chennithala the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s conduct during last year’s state Assembly elections. Seats such as Versova and Byculla were allegedly taken away, with the Sena announcing its candidates without any discussion. To retain its political identity in Mumbai, the Congress must contest elections on its own, was the prevailing view, sources said.

Reservations over Sena–MNS alignment

The Mumbai Congress also has strong reservations about the UBT aligning with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Congress leaders argued that the party cannot align with the MNS due to its aggressive stance against North Indians.

Gaikwad targets BJP’s politics

Meanwhile, Gaikwad said people would reject the BJP’s religious politics and “double standards”. “Whenever elections approach, the BJP starts playing religious politics,” she said in a statement.

