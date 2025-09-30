 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes From Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, is just two days away from release. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has been officially cleared by the CBFC with a U/A 13+ certificate.

CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

According to Bollywood Hungama, the word 'guard' has been muted wherever it appears. It appears in a scene where Varun's character, Sunny, utters a derogatory word and then claims he actually said 'guard.' Additionally, the CBFC has cut 60% of the kissing scenes, and the makers were asked to include an anti-alcohol static warning.

article-image

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Runtime

The film's runtime, as per the censor certificate, is 135.45 minutes, equivalent to 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 45 seconds.

Varun Dhawan On SSKTK Clash With Kantara Chapter `

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 on October 2 at the box office. Addressing the clash during a recent #Varunsays session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Varun directly, "Kantara se darr nahi lag raha? (Aren’t you scared of Kantara)?"V

Varun responded, "Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnat kar rahe hain aur logo ko hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd, everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating (Release dates are decided by the production team. We're just focused on working hard on our film and trying to make people laugh)"

Read Also
Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer...
article-image

The film also boasts an ensemble star cast including Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, and others.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is produced by Dharma Productions.

