 Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Ahead Of Varun Dhawan's Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKantara Chapter 1 Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Ahead Of Varun Dhawan's Film

Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Ahead Of Varun Dhawan's Film

Kantara Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are all set to clash at the box office on October 2, 2025. The advance booking of both movies has started, and till now, the Rishab Shetty starrer is ahead of Varun Dhawan's film. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image

Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is all set to release on October 2, 2025. On the same day, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is also slated to hit the big screens. So, both movies are set to clash at the box office.

While Kantara Chapter 1 is originally a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. The movie's first instalment had received a fantastic response in the Hindi markets with a collection of Rs. 84.77 crore.

The advance booking for both films is open. According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has till now collected Rs. 5.67 crore gross (all languages) on the first day, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 7.86 crore (all languages).

Read Also
Jr NTR Touches Ribs In Pain, Struggles To Sit Due To Injury During Kantara: Chapter 1 Hyderabad...
article-image

If we just look at the Hindi version of the Kantara sequel, then the advance booking is strictly average. The movie's Hindi dubbed version has collected Rs. 42 lakh gross (without block seats) till now.

FPJ Shorts
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO
Kusumgar Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹650-Crore IPO
North Western Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Notification For 2,162 Posts Out; Application Window Opens On October 3
North Western Railway Apprentices Recruitment 2025: Notification For 2,162 Posts Out; Application Window Opens On October 3
Big Changes From October 1, GST Refund Rules, NPS Investment Limits & UPI Pull Feature To Undergo Major Shifts
Big Changes From October 1, GST Refund Rules, NPS Investment Limits & UPI Pull Feature To Undergo Major Shifts
Mira Road Building Scare: Portion of Slab Crashes, Video Goes Viral
Mira Road Building Scare: Portion of Slab Crashes, Video Goes Viral

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has collected Rs. 34.48 lakh on its first day during the advance booking till now. So, even if we look at the only Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 and compare it with SSKTK, the former is ahead of the latter.

Read Also
'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing...
article-image

Varun Dhawan On SSKTK Clashing With Kantara Chapter 1

A few days ago, Varun was interacting with his fans on X (Twitter), and a netizen asked him, "Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (sic)." To which, the actor replied, "Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating (sic)."

While of course, due to the franchise factor, Kantara Chapter 1 has an upper hand, the buzz of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has also been quite good because of the songs. So, let's wait and watch which film will win the box office race.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan...

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Twin In Yellow At Baby Shower; Salman Khan, Jannat Zubair, Gauahar Khan...

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes...

Aishwarya Rai Wipes Emotional Fan's Tears, Hugs Her In Paris; Video Of Heartwarming Moment Goes...

Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With...

Benny Blanco's Ashoka-Cut Diamond Watch Worth $224,000 Steals The Show In Wedding Pictures With...

How Ed Sheeran Lost 20 Kg After Quitting Smoking, Says He's In 'Best Shape' Chasing Six-Pack Abs

How Ed Sheeran Lost 20 Kg After Quitting Smoking, Says He's In 'Best Shape' Chasing Six-Pack Abs

'Caught Him In Second Month': Dhanashree Verma Reveals Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Within First Year Of...

'Caught Him In Second Month': Dhanashree Verma Reveals Yuzvendra Chahal Cheated Within First Year Of...