Kantara Chapter 1 Vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Ahead Of Varun Dhawan's Film

Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is all set to release on October 2, 2025. On the same day, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is also slated to hit the big screens. So, both movies are set to clash at the box office.

While Kantara Chapter 1 is originally a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. The movie's first instalment had received a fantastic response in the Hindi markets with a collection of Rs. 84.77 crore.

The advance booking for both films is open. According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has till now collected Rs. 5.67 crore gross (all languages) on the first day, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 7.86 crore (all languages).

If we just look at the Hindi version of the Kantara sequel, then the advance booking is strictly average. The movie's Hindi dubbed version has collected Rs. 42 lakh gross (without block seats) till now.

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has collected Rs. 34.48 lakh on its first day during the advance booking till now. So, even if we look at the only Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 and compare it with SSKTK, the former is ahead of the latter.

Varun Dhawan On SSKTK Clashing With Kantara Chapter 1

A few days ago, Varun was interacting with his fans on X (Twitter), and a netizen asked him, "Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (sic)." To which, the actor replied, "Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating (sic)."

While of course, due to the franchise factor, Kantara Chapter 1 has an upper hand, the buzz of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has also been quite good because of the songs. So, let's wait and watch which film will win the box office race.