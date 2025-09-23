 'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing With Rishab Shetty Starrer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing With Rishab Shetty Starrer

'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing With Rishab Shetty Starrer

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set to release on October 2, 2025. The film will clash with the pan-India movie Kantara Chapter 1. The Rishab Shetty starrer is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year, and recently, while interacting with his fans, Varun opened up about the clash.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
article-image

On October 2, two big films are going to clash at the box office. We are talking about the Bollywood film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar and the pan-India movie Kantara Chapter 1. While the former stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles, the latter features Rishab Shetty.

On Tuesday, while interacting with his fans on X (Twitter), Varun was asked about the clash between Kantara and his film. An X user asked Varun, "Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (sic)." To this, the actor replied, "Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating (sic)."

The trailer of both movies have been released, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has also grabbed the attention of the audience because of its blockbuster songs. Meanwhile, the trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 was released on Monday, it received mixed response from netizens.

Read Also
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super...
article-image

Kantara Box Office Collection

FPJ Shorts
NRI Affairs Minister Sanjeev Arora Appeals Punjabi Diaspora For Flood Relief Support
NRI Affairs Minister Sanjeev Arora Appeals Punjabi Diaspora For Flood Relief Support
UP Horror: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Goes On Hammer Rampage Inside Moving Bus, 3 Injured; Passengers Tie Him Up & Hand Over To Police – VIDEO
UP Horror: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Goes On Hammer Rampage Inside Moving Bus, 3 Injured; Passengers Tie Him Up & Hand Over To Police – VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Free After 23 Months In Sitapur Jail - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh News: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Walks Free After 23 Months In Sitapur Jail - VIDEO
Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports
Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports

The 2022 release Kantara was a blockbuster at the box office. The film was earlier only released in its original language Kannada, and after two weeks, the movie was dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

Kantara had collected Rs. 309.64 crore (all languages) at the box office in India. The film's Hindi version had minted Rs. 84.77 crore.

Read Also
Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: 'Big Letdown', 'Mind-Blowing'; Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Mixed Response...
article-image

While Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to take a bumper opening in the Kannada language, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get in Hindi.

Will Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi beat Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office? Let's wait and watch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing...

'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing...

BTS' Suga Posts On Instagram After Nearly 2 Years, Hints At New Music

BTS' Suga Posts On Instagram After Nearly 2 Years, Hints At New Music

Is Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actress Anya Singh Daughter Of Shah Rukh Khan's Real-Life Manager Pooja...

Is Ba***ds Of Bollywood Actress Anya Singh Daughter Of Shah Rukh Khan's Real-Life Manager Pooja...

Matthew McConaughey Shares A Bedroom Secret That Kept His Marriage Afloat For 13 Years: Says, 'Get...

Matthew McConaughey Shares A Bedroom Secret That Kept His Marriage Afloat For 13 Years: Says, 'Get...

Kim Kardashian Absolutely Hates This Workout: Spills Fitness Secret For Fit Body At 44

Kim Kardashian Absolutely Hates This Workout: Spills Fitness Secret For Fit Body At 44