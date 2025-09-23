'Kantara Se Darr Nahi Lag Raha?': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Clashing With Rishab Shetty Starrer

On October 2, two big films are going to clash at the box office. We are talking about the Bollywood film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar and the pan-India movie Kantara Chapter 1. While the former stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles, the latter features Rishab Shetty.

On Tuesday, while interacting with his fans on X (Twitter), Varun was asked about the clash between Kantara and his film. An X user asked Varun, "Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (sic)." To this, the actor replied, "Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating (sic)."

The trailer of both movies have been released, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has also grabbed the attention of the audience because of its blockbuster songs. Meanwhile, the trailer of Kantara Chapter 1 was released on Monday, it received mixed response from netizens.

Kantara Box Office Collection

The 2022 release Kantara was a blockbuster at the box office. The film was earlier only released in its original language Kannada, and after two weeks, the movie was dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

Kantara had collected Rs. 309.64 crore (all languages) at the box office in India. The film's Hindi version had minted Rs. 84.77 crore.

While Kantara Chapter 1 is expected to take a bumper opening in the Kannada language, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get in Hindi.

Will Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi beat Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office? Let's wait and watch.