 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Promises To Be A Super Fun & Entertaining Movie
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, is all set to release on October 2, 2025. On Monday, the trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai. The trailer is super fun and promises that the movie will be very entertaining.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, and on Monday, the trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai, which was attended by the cast and crew of SSKTK.

Well, the trailer of the film is super fun, and it promises that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be an entertaining movie. The film revolves around Sunny, Tulsi, Ananya, and Vikram. Ananya and Vikram are about to get married, but their exes, Sunny and Tulsi, get together to break the wedding, and they act like lovers. However, it looks like while trying to get their exes back, Sunny and Tulsi will fall in love with each other.

The trailer has many Bollywood references, and those scenes really impress us a lot. Performance-wise, all four actors are quite good in the trailer, but Janhvi surely steals the show, and it looks like she is all set to show us her perfect comic timing in the movie.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is known for making some entertaining films like the Dulhania franchise and Dhadak. So, the expectations from SSKTK were already quite high, and now, after watching the trailer, we are more keen to watch the film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release Date

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to release on October 2, 2025. It is a holiday, so we can expect the movie to take a bumper opening at the box office. However, Karan Johar's production venture is all set to clash at the box office with Kantana Chapter 1, which is also one of the most-awaited films of the year.

