Thode Door Thode Pass OTT Release: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh's Series To Be Out On This Date; Details Inside

Thode Door Thode Pass OTT Release | A screengrab from the trailer

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, Thode Door Thode Paas is an upcoming family drama series that is set to release on your digital screens soon. The series focuses on how digital detox changes the challenging relationship between family and how it changes it. It features Mona Singh and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role. Thode Door Thode Pass is set to be released on ZEE5, starting from November 7, 2025.

About Thode Door Thode Pass

The streaming platform shared the announcement for the release date of the series on X and wrote, "Looks like everyone’s hearts are already moving 'thode paas' to the Mehtas and we’re here for it 😌🤭#ThodeDoorThodePaas premieres November 7, only on #ZEE5." Thode Door Thode Paas is a family drama and slice-of-life comedy that explores the themes of digital disconnection in modern families and the need to return to genuine human connections.

Plot overview

Thode Door Thode Pass follows the Mehta family, who are constantly absorbed in their phones, tablets, or laptops, resulting in minimal face-to-face communication. While they may be physically close, they are emotionally distant. The narrative takes an intriguing turn when retired naval officer Ashwin Mehta returns home, trying in vain to capture his family's attention. In a bid to connect, he challenges everyone to a six-month digital detox, promising a cash reward of one crore rupees to each member who participates. The story unfolds as they accept the challenge and are compelled to interact with one another. Whether they can successfully complete the challenge is revealed throughout the series.

Thode Door Thode Pass | ZEE5

Cast and characters

Created by Shiirshak S. Anand, Thode Door Thode Paas features Pankaj Kapur, Kunal Roy Kapur, Mona Singh, and Sartaaj Kakkar, among others. The cinematography has been done by Sriram Ganapathy, while the editor of the series is Adeeth Bharadwaj.