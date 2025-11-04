Bad Girl On OTT: Where To Watch This Tamil Film Online?

Bad Girl | A still from the trailer

Written and directed by Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl is a coming-of-age drama film which premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on February 7, 2025, and in theatres, the film was released on September 5, 2025. The movie centres around a girl who feels stuck in conservative parents and societal norms. The film is now streaming on JioHotstar.

About Bad Girl

The streaming platform shared the film's poster on X (Formerly Twitter) and wrote, "➡️ Swipe and see how the world fell for Bad Girl 👸🏽 #BadGirl streaming from November 4 only on JioHotstar." Bad Girl is based on themes of identity, desire, and societal pressure on women, and explores the journey of a young woman navigating her life by her own rules against social judgment.

What is Bad Girl's plot?

Bad Girl is a coming-of-age film centered on a young woman named Ramya, who faces judgment for being true to herself, transitioning from a rebellious teenager to an adult. The movie depicts her experiences over more than ten years as she confronts overbearing parents, unhealthy relationships, and societal pressures, simultaneously doubting whether her own wishes are the source of her problems. What happens next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Anjali Sivaraman as Ramya, Saranya Ravichandran as Selvi, Sashank Bommireddipalli as Arjun, Teejay Arunasalam as Irfan, Hridhu Haroon as Nalan, and Shantipriya as Sundari, among others. The film is produced by Vertimaaran and Anurag Kashyap under the banner of Grass Root Film Company. Preetha Jayaraman, Prince Anderson, and Jagadeesh Ravi has done the cinematography. Amit Trivedi has composed the music of the film.

FAQs:

Where to watch Bad Girl?

You can watch Bad Girl exclusively on JioHotstar.

What is Bad Girl all about?

The coming-of-age drama revolves around a girl who feels stuck in conservative parents and societal norms.

Who is the director and writer behind Bad Girl?

The film is written and directed by Varsha Bharath.