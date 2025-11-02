Baramulla OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Manav Kaul's Latest Film?

Baramulla OTT Release Date | Netflix

Manav Kaul, known for his intense performances and thought-provoking roles, is back with his latest film, Baramulla, a gripping drama set against the hauntingly beautiful yet turbulent backdrop of Kashmir. After receiving critical acclaim at film festivals for its powerful storytelling, the movie is now ready to make its OTT debut, allowing audiences worldwide to experience its emotional depth and realism.

About Baramulla

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from November 7, 2025. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "In this town, nothing is as it seems. Enter the world of 'Baramulla', out 7 November, only on Netflix."

Storyline

Baramulla follows the story of a school teacher caught amid the sociopolitical unrest and human struggles in the valley. Through his eyes, the film explores themes of identity, loss, and hope in a region often defined by its conflicts. Manav Kaul delivers a career-defining performance, portraying a man torn between his duty and conscience. The film's realistic portrayal of life in Baramulla, coupled with its moving cinematography, makes it a must-watch for fans of meaningful Indian cinema.

In this town, nothing is as it seems.

Enter the world of ‘Baramulla’, out 7 November, only on Netflix.#BaramullaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/wqCyCzRuD9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 30, 2025

Powerhouse behind the film

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Baramulla also stars Masoom Mumtaz Khan, and Kiara Khanna in pivotal roles. The narrative captures the delicate balance between beauty and despair in Kashmir, weaving a story that's both politically aware and deeply human. The film will be available in Hindi with subtitles in multiple languages, making it accessible to a global audience.

With its compelling performances, realistic storytelling, and emotional resonance, Baramulla stands out as one of the most anticipated Indian dramas of the year. If you appreciate stories that mirror real-life complexities and showcase raw human emotions, this one deserves a spot on your watchlist.