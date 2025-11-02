 Breathless Season 2 On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Medical Web Series?
Breathless Season 2 On OTT: Where To Watch This Intriguing Medical Web Series?

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Breathless Season 2 On OTT | Netflix

Fans of medical thrillers finally another season of Breathless. The gripping drama, which left audiences spellbound with its intense storyline and powerful performances in the first season, has returned with more emotional depth, ethical dilemmas, and high-stakes hospital politics. Breathless Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.

About Breathless Season 2

The series dives into the lives of doctors, nurses, and patients as they navigate through moral challenges, medical emergencies, and personal conflicts. Season 2 takes the tension a notch higher, exploring how far medical professionals can go when faced with choices that test their integrity. With a perfect blend of drama, suspense, and realism, Breathless continues to portray the darker and more human side of the healthcare world.

Storyline

The drama series narrates the stories of doctors in a public hospital whose motto is to take of their patients and save their lives. The series also aims to showcase how they fight for loopholes in the healthcare system. What happens when they develop a friendship and love relationship with each other? This season promises to delve deeper into the consequences of the first season’s shocking finale. It unravels new mysteries within the hospital corridors, introducing new characters who bring fresh energy and intrigue.

article-image

Powerhouse behind the series

The series features Najwa Nimri, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon, Blanca Suarez, Manu Rios, Borja Luna, Ana Rayo, Alfonso Bassave, Blanca Martinez and Abril Zamora, among others. The upcoming series is written and directed by Carlos Montero, Carlos Ruano, Pablo Saiz, and Guillermo Escribano. It is produced by Diego Betancor, Carlos Ruano and Carlos Montero.

The cinematography is done by Oscar Duran, Raquel Fernandez and Nunez. The series is edited by Cristina Laguna, David Pelegrín, Juan Sebastián Ordonez and Noelia Aguilera.

