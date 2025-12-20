'Limbachiya & Sons': Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Birth Of Second Son; Karan Kundrra, Esha Gupta & Other Celebs Send Love

Television couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second child on Friday, December 19, 2025. The couple, who are already parents to three-year-old son Laksh, fondly known as Gola, were hoping for a baby girl this time but are overjoyed with the arrival of their second son.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Announce Second Son's Birth

A day after reports of their baby's birth surfaced, the proud parents took to social media on Saturday to officially announce the news with an adorable video. "Limbachiya and sons. Again it’s a boy," Haarsh wrote playfully in the caption. The video, which appeared to be from Bharti's maternity shoot, featured the message in blue: "It's a Boy."

Check it out:

Celebs React

After Bharti and Haarsh confirmed the news on their Instagram handle, several celebrities showered the parents with love in the comments section. Karan Kundrra, who shares a close bond with Bharti and is currently seen on Laughter Chefs Season 3 with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, also wrote, "Congratulations lovely parents."

Esha Gupta wrote, "Congratulations loves." Adaa Khan said, "Yeayyy congratulations."

Sriti Jha wrote, "Congratulations." Adhvik Mahajan, Karishma Tanna, Mukti Mohan, Gautam Rode, Sharad Malhotra, Paras Kalnawat among others also commented.

Bharti Singh Welcomes Second Child After Mid-Shoot Emergency

According to India Today, Bharti was rushed to a nearby hospital in Mumbai after her water broke while she was present at the shoot of the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3 earlier in the morning.

She was scheduled to shoot for the show when the unexpected development led to her being taken to the hospital, where she later delivered the baby boy.

The two got married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, Laksh on April 3, 2022.

