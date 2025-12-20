 Sreenivasan Dies At 69: Veteran Malayalam Actor's Mortal Remains To Be Kept At Kerala's Ernakulam Town Hall For Public Tribute
Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday, December 20, at 69. He was hospitalised in Tripunithura on Friday night. His mortal remains will be kept at his Kandanad residence until 1 pm and later at Ernakulam Town Hall from 1 pm to 3 pm for public homage.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:06 PM IST
Veteran Malayalam actor, screenwriter, director and producer Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday, December 20, at the age of 69, after being hospitalised in Tripunithura on Friday night; the Kannur native had been residing in Kochi for several years.

Reportedly, Sreenivasan was travelling for dialysis at a private hospital in Kochi when he developed breathing difficulties and was shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura.

Sreenivasan's Mortal Remains To Be Kept At Ernakulam Town Hall

According to film industry sources, Sreenivasan's mortal remains will be kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public tribute from 1 pm to 3 pm. The reports further stated body has been moved to his residence at Kandanad in the Ernakulam district.

The mortal remains will be kept at the house until 1 pm, allowing close relatives, friends and members of the film fraternity to gather and offer their condolences.

Sreenivasan’s elder son, actor-director-musician Vineeth, has reached the residence, while younger son Dhyan is en route to Kochi; family members are expected to be present before the body is taken for public homage, with fans, industry colleagues and cultural figures likely to pay their respects.

In 2022, the actor had been facing health issues and had undergone heart surgery.

'Sreenivasan Was Fed Up With Frequent Ailments'

According to PTI, Eminent director Sathyan Anthikkad told reporters that Sreenivasan had been unwell for a long time. "I used to visit him once every two weeks. I spoke to him on Thursday. He had recently undergone surgery and had difficulty walking. Even then, his mind and thought process were very sharp," he said.

The filmmaker further stated that Sreenivasan had recently told him he was fed up with frequent ailments. "I told him not to worry about it and that we would come back," he added.

He is survived by his wife, Vimala Sreenivasan and sons Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan

