'She Is A Better Dancer Than Janhvi Kapoor': Bijuria From Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Impresses, But Sanya Malhotra Fans Are Upset

After the teaser, the makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have now released the first song of the film titled Bijuria. It is the recreated version of the Sonu Nigam song, which was released in the 90s. The recreated version is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and Sonu Nigam has sung it along with Asees Kaur.

The song features all the actors of the film, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and Abhinav Sharma. But only Varun and Janhvi are seen dancing in it.

While it is a perfect party anthem and netizens are enjoying it, Sanya Malhotra's fans are upset as the makers have not made her dance. Sanya is undoubtedly one of the best dancers we have in the industry, and that's why her fans are upset.

A netizen tweeted, "It's criminal to have #SanyaMalhotra in a song and not have her dance even a bit despite it being a party song. She is such an amazing dancer. Ofcourse #JahnviKapoor rocked the floor and may have torched the screen also for some (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "It's disheartening to see #SanyaMalhotra as show piece in song #Bijuriya. She is better actor and dancer than jhanvi and varun still she is not part of this song. And I know there will no single song in the film where sanya and rohit will feature solo. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "What a CRIME to not make a legit dance choreographer Sanya Malhotra and Rohit dance, they both actually dance so well. Nothing against Janhvi and Varun but I miss Alia - Varun they are a vibe (sic).

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release Date

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to release on October 2, 2025. Now, after the teaser and the song Bijuria, we are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie.