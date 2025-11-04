As You Stood By On OTT: When & Where To Watch Jeon So-nee & Lee You-mi's Psychological Thriller K-Drama Series?

As You Stood By On OTT |

As You Stood By is an upcoming South Korean series that is based on Hideo Okuda's Japanese crime novel. The series starring the skilled Jeon So-nee in the main role, this crime drama intertwines suspense, intrigue, and genuine human feelings into a narrative that guarantees to captivate viewers from beginning to end. The series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from November 7, 2025.

About As You Stood By

The streaming giant has shared a trailer of the series on X and wrote. "Let's kill him… your husband."

"When two women plot to end a marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives — threatening to shatter everything they've carefully planned. AS YOU STOOD BY starring Jeon So-nee and Lee You-mi premieres November 7." The first two episodes of the series has premiered at the 30th Busan International Film Festival on the 'On Screen' section on September 18, 2025.

Plot of As You Stood By

As You Stood By revolves around two women, pushed to their limits by toxic relationships and difficult circumstances, who scheme to carry out a murder to flee their existence. Their strategy to achieve freedom swiftly misfires, ensnaring them in a loop of guilt, paranoia, and a more intricate tangle of deception as they confront an inquiry and fresh dangers. The series examines whether redemption is possible when the distinction between right and wrong is unclear.

Cast and characters

The series features Jeon So-nee as Eun-su, a VIP department store employee; Lee Yoo-mi as Hui-su, a once-aspiring children's book writer; Lee Moo-saeng and Chen Shaobo, the owner of the Jinkang Store; Jang Seung-jo as Jin-pyo, Hui-su's menacing husband; and Lee Ho-jung as detective Noh Jin-young, among others.