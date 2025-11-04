 As You Stood By On OTT: When & Where To Watch Jeon So-nee & Lee You-mi's Psychological Thriller K-Drama Series?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAs You Stood By On OTT: When & Where To Watch Jeon So-nee & Lee You-mi's Psychological Thriller K-Drama Series?

As You Stood By On OTT: When & Where To Watch Jeon So-nee & Lee You-mi's Psychological Thriller K-Drama Series?

As You Stood By is an upcoming South Korean series that is based on Hideo Okuda's Japanese crime novel. The series starring the skilled Jeon So-nee in the main role, this crime drama intertwines suspense, intrigue, and genuine human feelings into a narrative that guarantees to captivate viewers from beginning to end.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
As You Stood By On OTT |

As You Stood By is an upcoming South Korean series that is based on Hideo Okuda's Japanese crime novel. The series starring the skilled Jeon So-nee in the main role, this crime drama intertwines suspense, intrigue, and genuine human feelings into a narrative that guarantees to captivate viewers from beginning to end. The series is set to be released on Netflix, starting from November 7, 2025.

About As You Stood By

The streaming giant has shared a trailer of the series on X and wrote. "Let's kill him… your husband."

"When two women plot to end a marriage through murder, an unexpected visitor arrives — threatening to shatter everything they've carefully planned. AS YOU STOOD BY starring Jeon So-nee and Lee You-mi premieres November 7." The first two episodes of the series has premiered at the 30th Busan International Film Festival on the 'On Screen' section on September 18, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Pakistan: Blast Reported Inside Supreme Court Building In Islamabad, Multiple Casualties Feared - VIDEO
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ₹6,000 Crore Accused Ravi Uppal Untraceable, Dubai Extradition 'On Hold': Report
Ordered Veg, Received Non-Veg: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Slams Swiggy, Threatens Legal Action
Ordered Veg, Received Non-Veg: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Slams Swiggy, Threatens Legal Action
Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Slams Pune–Bengaluru Highway Condition, Demands Toll Plaza Closure If Not Fixed By Jan 2026
Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif Slams Pune–Bengaluru Highway Condition, Demands Toll Plaza Closure If Not Fixed By Jan 2026

Plot of As You Stood By

As You Stood By revolves around two women, pushed to their limits by toxic relationships and difficult circumstances, who scheme to carry out a murder to flee their existence. Their strategy to achieve freedom swiftly misfires, ensnaring them in a loop of guilt, paranoia, and a more intricate tangle of deception as they confront an inquiry and fresh dangers. The series examines whether redemption is possible when the distinction between right and wrong is unclear.

Read Also
Bad Girl On OTT: Where To Watch This Tamil Film Online?
article-image

Cast and characters

The series features Jeon So-nee as Eun-su, a VIP department store employee; Lee Yoo-mi as Hui-su, a once-aspiring children's book writer; Lee Moo-saeng and Chen Shaobo, the owner of the Jinkang Store; Jang Seung-jo as Jin-pyo, Hui-su's menacing husband; and Lee Ho-jung as detective Noh Jin-young, among others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Completely Absurd': Jonathan Bailey REACTS To Being Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Makes History As...

'Completely Absurd': Jonathan Bailey REACTS To Being Named Sexiest Man Alive 2025, Makes History As...

Thode Door Thode Pass OTT Release: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh's Series To Be Out On This Date; Details...

Thode Door Thode Pass OTT Release: Pankaj Kapur, Mona Singh's Series To Be Out On This Date; Details...

As You Stood By On OTT: When & Where To Watch Jeon So-nee & Lee You-mi's Psychological Thriller...

As You Stood By On OTT: When & Where To Watch Jeon So-nee & Lee You-mi's Psychological Thriller...

'Waste Of Time, Worst Show!': Madhuri Dixit Faces Backlash For Arriving 3 Hours Late At Toronto...

'Waste Of Time, Worst Show!': Madhuri Dixit Faces Backlash For Arriving 3 Hours Late At Toronto...

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Nomination: 'Save Farhana Bhatt & Gaurav Khanna', Fans Support THESE Contestants...

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Nomination: 'Save Farhana Bhatt & Gaurav Khanna', Fans Support THESE Contestants...