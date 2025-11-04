Akshay Kumar To Recreate Uncha Lamba Kad With Disha Patani In Welcome To The Jungle, Gives Shout-Out To 'Queen' Katrina Kaif—VIDEO

Akshay Kumar has subtly denied rumours of Welcome To The Jungle being shelved. On Tuesday, November 4, the actor shared a video with Disha Patani, revealing that he will be recreating the iconic track Uncha Lamba Kad from his 2007 film Welcome with her. He also gave a shout-out to mother-to-be Katrina Kaif, who originally featured in the song alongside Akshay.

Akshay Kumar To Recreate Uncha Lamba Kad With Disha Patani In Welcome 3

Akshay shared a video with Disha on his social media handle, featuring a new version of Uncha Lamba Ka playing in the background. The video shows the duo walking hand-in-hand, with Akshay twirling Disha as they gaze into each other's eyes. In the end, Akshay looks into the camera and says, "We miss you, Katrina!

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar Gives Shout-Out To 'Queen' Katrina Kaif

In a joint post, Akshay wrote, "From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you ‘Welcome to the Jungle’… Never forgetting our Queen Katrina."

Here's How Netizens Reacted

Soon after Akshay shared the announcement of the Uncha Lamba Kad recreation, users quickly commented that they would miss Katrina in the song. Many also urged Akshay to include energetic dance moves in the new version, just like the original, where his and Katrina’s iconic steps are still fondly remembered by fans. While some also asked Akshay to not 'ruin' the original track by recreating it.

A user commented, "Can't imagine song without Katrina." Another user wrote, "Ucha lamba song remake?? NOO." Another said, "Such a classic,18 years later, the nostalgia still hits hard! Excited to see the new chapter with you and Dish."

"Noooo!!!!! Some masterpieces should never be tampered with," read another comment. "I can't watch this song without Katrina," said another fan.

"So welcome 3 is happening. Definitely Katrina is a big miss," added another user.

Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film was scheduled to be released on Christmas 2025, but was then postponed.