'I Can Make You Smile…': Shah Rukh Khan Playfully Responds To Gautam Gambhir's Warm Birthday Wishes

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), once again showed his trademark charm and warmth as he playfully responded to India head coach and former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir’s birthday wishes. Gambhir had posted a heartfelt message on November 2 wishing Khan on his birthday, celebrating the bond they share, one strengthened over years of association in the IPL.

While Gambhir’s wishes reflected respect and fondness, Khan’s reply infused humour and affection in classic SRK style. “Thank u my captain!! Nicest thing is I can make you smile… ha ha. Congrats on all the success,” the superstar wrote in response, referring to Gambhir as “my captain” and acknowledging his remarkable rise as India’s head coach. The light-hearted remark also hinted at the close friendship and mutual admiration between the two, something fans have cherished since Gambhir led KKR to their maiden IPL trophy in 2012.

Khan’s message not only brought smiles across social media but also highlighted the emotional bond he maintains with KKR players past and present. Calling Gambhir “my captain” was seen as a touching gesture, especially considering Gambhir’s iconic legacy with the franchise and his recent success guiding Indian cricket at the international level. Their interaction reminded fans of the strong personal relationships built beyond cricketing roles and titles.

As the cricket world looked on, this friendly exchange brought warmth to the online space and sparked nostalgia among KKR supporters. It underlined how, beneath the professional achievements and national responsibilities, SRK and Gambhir continue to share a bond built on respect, loyalty, and genuine affection. And in true Shah Rukh Khan fashion, he turned a simple acknowledgment into a heart-warming moment filled with humour and heartfelt emotion, a reminder that some connections shine brighter than trophies and titles.

