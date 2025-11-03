'Heartfelt Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan On His 60th Birthday': Video Shows Mumbai Commuters Singing 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Overly Packed Local Train | X @mumbaiheritage

A heartwarming video has taken social media by storm, showing a group of Mumbai commuters singing Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’ from the 1997 film Pardes inside an overly packed local train. The video, though undated, went viral on the internet, coinciding with the superstar’s 60th birthday on November 2, making it a fitting tribute to Bollywood’s 'King of Romance.'

In the video, several passengers can be seen enthusiastically singing the song during peak hours, with others joining in and smiling amid the chaos of the Mumbai local, often called the city’s lifeline. The scene captures the unique spirit of Mumbai, where even crowded commutes turn into moments of joy, especially when it involves a beloved star like Shah Rukh Khan.

WATCH VIDEO:

Not a film set. Just a #Mumbailocal filled with hearts singing Ye Dil Deewana.#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/BeKkSYILyG — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) November 1, 2025

"Not a film set. Just a #Mumbailocal filled with hearts singing Ye Dil Deewana," the user captioned the now viral video.

Social media users flooded the comments section, calling it “The craze for SRK” and “Superb, yeah hai Mumbai meri jaan.” One user wrote, “someone's fathers having fun while coming back from a commute, irony? (all are strangers) something which the privileged people will never feel and understand.”

As fans across the globe celebrated Shah Rukh Khan’s milestone birthday with screenings, fan meets, and special events outside his residence, Mannat, this spontaneous sing-along added an emotional and relatable touch to the celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has ruled hearts for decades, continues to inspire fans across generations. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Jawan, his influence transcends screens, reaching even the crowded compartments of Mumbai’s locals.