Shah Rukh Khan Apologises For Not Stepping Out To Greet Fans On His 60th Birthday Due To Police Restrictions

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed his apologies after being advised by authorities not to step out and greet fans who had gathered outside his Bandra residence, Mannat, on his 60th birthday, on Sunday (November 2). In a message shared on social media, the superstar explained that the decision was made for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control concerns.

"Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues."

He added, "Thank you for understanding, and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all."

Fans had flocked to Mannat early in the day, carrying banners, posters, and flowers, hoping to catch a glimpse of King Khan. However, the Mumbai Police had implemented strict measures to manage the large crowd, restricting access on the road outside the actor’s residence.

Shah Rukh, who turned a year older today, remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved stars. Social media platforms are flooded with wishes for the actor from B-Town celebs and his fans.

Earlier today, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the first look of Shah Rukh's much-anticipated film King. The teaser shows the actor in an intense and high-octane action avatar.

In the video, Shah Rukh says, "Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon."

The teaser also showcases Shah Rukh performing high-octane action sequences and ruthlessly taking down his enemies. Sporting silver hair amid scenes of bloodshed and chaos, the superstar exudes a fierce aura.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The release date of the film is not announced officially by the makers yet.