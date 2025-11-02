Shashi Tharoor Finds Shah Rukh Khan Turning 60 Deeply Suspicious: 'Hairstyle Has Becomes More Youthful, No Wrinkles...'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, joking that the actor turning 60 was 'deeply suspicious,' as there was no visual evidence to support the milestone, given King Khan's timeless charm, energy, and youthful appearance. Tharoor also shared photos of Shah Rukh, humorously adding that a team of 'independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives' had investigated the claim and found no proof to confirm it, citing the absence of grey hair, any signs of slowing down, and Shah Rukh’s ever-youthful looks.

Shashi Tharoor Finds Shah Rukh Khan Turning 60 Deeply Suspicious

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote on Sunday, November 1, "Look at the evidence: 1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago. 2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful. 3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away."

Furthermore, Tharoor said that he predicts by the time Shah Rukh turns 70, he will be auditioning for teenage roles. "Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star. Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come." he added.

Shah Rukh Khan's King First Look Unveiled

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the first look from King, showcasing the actor in a dark, high-octane action avatar that redefines style, charisma, and thrill.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in the lead.