 Shalin Bhanot To Get Married Again 10 Years After His Divorce From Dalljiet Kaur? Bigg Boss 16 Star Says 'I Am In Stress...'
Shalin Bhanot To Get Married Again 10 Years After His Divorce From Dalljiet Kaur? Bigg Boss 16 Star Says 'I Am In Stress...'

Shalin Bhanot has opened up about reports of getting married again in 2026, admitting he is under pressure. "My close ones don't want me to be single," he said. Shalin, who was a part of Bigg Boss 16, made headlines for his love-hate bond with actress Tina Datta. He was earlier married to Dalljiet Kaur. However, the marriage ended in 2015 after the actress accused him of domestic violence.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Shalin Bhanot | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Shalin Bhanot has finally opened up about his plans of getting married again for the second time, after several reports of revealed that the actor is planning to tie the knot in 2026.

Shalin Bhanot To Get Married In 2026?

Reacting to the reports, Shalin said, "My close ones are requesting me not to be single. There is going to be a phase in my life. Hence, I am in stress. My relatives and friends are manifesting that I should not be single. All my friends are married or in a relationship. I am the only one who is single. They want me to get married next year."

"My parents are like gods for me. I will celebrate my special moment with them only," he concluded.

Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta's Bond In Bigg Boss 16

Shalin, who participated in Bigg Boss 16, shared a much-talked-about love-hate relationship with actress Tina Datta, which became one of the highlights of the controversial reality show. While the duo often expressed their feelings for each other, they were frequently criticised by netizens for allegedly 'faking' their love angle to gain more views and votes.

Shalin openly expressed his fondness for Tina, but the latter, despite sharing cosy moments with him, repeatedly maintained that they were just friends. However, their relationship soon turned sour on the show, to the extent that they completely stopped talking to each other and began getting into ugly fights.

Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur's Ugly Divorce

Shalin tied the knot to Dalljiet in 2009 and became parents to a son, Jaydon, in 2014. However, the marriage ended in 2015 after the actress accused him of domestic violence and filed for divorce.

