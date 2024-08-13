'Dalljiet Kaur Repeated Same FIR Tactic Used By Her Against Shalin Bhanot': Nikhil Patel ACCUSES Actress Of Cyber Bullying & Abuse

Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel's failed marriage has been making headlines for quite some time now. The actress, who gave marriage a second chance with Nikhil who was a Kenya based businessman and moved to Kenya after her wedding, came back to India with her son Jaydon at the beginning of this year. Initially private about the same, Dalljiet later on took to her social media instances several times to reveal how she has been cheated on and also about the involvement of 'another woman' with Nikhil. The actress also recently filed a police complaint against Nikhil when he was spotted in India with his rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar.

Now, presenting his side of the story, Nikhil has released an official statement through Pinkvilla and has accused the actress of being abusive. Nikhil has also gone ahead to state how Dalljiet was well aware of him still being a 'married man,' and not 'legally divorced,' yet, she choose to move in with him to Kenya.

Nikhil writes, ''Dalljet and I met in Dubai in 2022, and then had our Hindu ceremony in March of 2023 in Mumbai, India. Right after the ceremony, we moved to Nairobi, Kenya where I work and reside as a British Expat. We lived in Kenya together as a family until January 2024 when she returned to India with Jaydon. Dalljiet was very insistent on moving to Kenya and starting a new life there with my daughter and I. She understood the fact that I was still not legally divorced from my first marriage. In fact my legal counsel at the time, sent Dalljiet's parents a letter clearly stating this fact, to which they gave their blessing to the ceremony. This is why the Hindu ceremony was held in a banquet hall rather than a Gurdwara or a Mandir, and was purely a non-legally binding celebration for our respective family & friends, and for the sole purpose of Dalljiet being able to move to Kenya. My final divorce did not arrive until January of this year, by which time Dalljiet had already left Kenya for good. This is something that Dalljiet is deliberately omitting in her chosen narrative; she was in no way misled about my status as a still married man, and the fact that our celebration in India was not in any way meant to be, nor was it a "legal" marriage ceremony.''

Further, Nikhil mentions that his wedding with Dalljiet was purely a celebration of 'two cultures & religions' coming together and for Dalljiet to call it 'legal' is deceptive. He also reveals that he was trying to help Dalljiet to set up a career for herself in Kenya but she was more focused on marketing her scripts and short films to the Indian market. Nikhil writes, ''For Dalljiet to pretend that we entered a legal union is deliberately deceptive and meant solely for purposes of supporting her victim self-portrayal. However, all the legal evidence, which is readily available, shows that this was purely a celebration of two cultures and religions coming together. I will admit that at the time, we both wanted to later legalise our relationship, once my divorce came through. After Dalljiet moved to Kenya, I devoted significant energy, time, and resources to assist her in establishing her business and profile. I introduced her to key media executives and provided her with a complete studio setup for her YouTube channel and podcasts. She made consistent efforts to secure work in India by writing scripts and attempting to market her short films, though they did not achieve the success she hoped. As a supportive partner, I remained committed to backing her projects.''

Calling Dalljiet 'hypocritical' for accusing him of having an 'extra marital affair,' Nikhil mentions that the actress was well aware about his marital status before moving to Kenya with him. He writes, ''As I do take responsibility for my own actions in this scenario, it is important that Dalljiet recognise that labelling me a "cheater" and claiming that I had "extra marital affairs" is hypocritical given her level of comfort in moving to Kenya to live with me knowing full well that I was still legally married. In the past eight months since Dalljiet and Jaydon left Kenya, I have found myself subjected to intense scrutiny on social media.''

He further claims that he was abused by the actress on calls and video calls when he would speak to her after she left and states that he was in touch with her for several months. Nikhil also states that his older daughter does not wish to associate herself with Dalljiet anymore. ''Dalljiet's continued refusal to respect my daughter's wishes is a direct contradiction to her proclamations that she is doing what she is doing for "all women". My teenage daughter is a young woman and Dalljiet's actions continue to place her under immense mental, social and psychological pressure. This is heartbreaking as I feel responsible for this continuous, non-consensual cyber bullying of an innocent young person. I am urging Dalljiet to leave my children alone,'' writes Nikhil.

Taking a dig at Dalljiet's FIR against him, Nikhil states that the actress has done the same thing with her 'ex-husband' (Shalin Bhanot) and writes, ''On August 2nd, my birthday, Dalljiet filed an FIR against me, repeating the same tactic she used against her ex-husband. Interestingly, in the FIR, she falsely claims that I am an NRI, despite the fact that I have never been a Non-Resident Indian. I am, and always have been, a British citizen.''

While Nikhil has asked Dalljiet to move on in her life by the end of the note, her retaliation to his accusations and statements are awaited.