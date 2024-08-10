'I Don't Think He Is Interested To Know What Has Happened With His Son': Dalljiet Kaur On Ex Husband Shalin Bhanot

Dalljiet Kaur's alleged separation from husband Nikhil Patel has been making headlines for quite some time now. The actress, who gave marriage a second chance when she tied the knot with Kenya based businessman Nikhil Patel has suffered another setback after her marriage falling apart in less than a year. While this news has been all over the social media, Dalljiet's recent statement on ex husband Shalin Bhanot came to the notice of social media users after she accused him of forgetting his son.

On a recent post of the actress, an Instagram user asked her why does she not patchup with Shalin Bhanot. Replying to this Dalljiet mentions how Shaleen has been oblivious to whatever has been happening with her and their son and that he has not even messaged once to enquire about their son.

The user commented, ''Talk with Shalin and patch up with him.'' Replying to this, Dalljiet wrote, ''He has not even messaged or reached out. I don't think he is interested to know what must have happened with his son. He must be too busy.''

For the uninformed, Shalin and Dalljiet were once married and then became parents to their son Jaydon. However, their marriage fell apart after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic violence. Their son Jaydon has been living with the actress ever since then.

Recently, the actress was in the news after her alleged husband Nikhil Patel arrived in Mumbai with his rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar. The actress then went ahead to file a police complaint against Nikhil.