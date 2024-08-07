Dalljiet Kaur To Redesign Matching 'Take 2' Tattoo With Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Amid Ugly Separation

Popular television actress Dalljiet Kaur, who recently filed an FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel on grounds of cruelty and cheating, has revealed that she will redesign her tattoo which she got after tying the knot. Dalljiet and Nikhil had got matching tattoos that described their second innings in life.

The tattoo, a little above the ankle, featured a movie clapper with 'Take 2' written in English along with a date – 07/09/22. An Urdu word sits atop these two.

Now, sharing videos of their tattoos on Instagram, Dalljiet revealed that a lot of people insisted her to get rid of it. She wrote, "For all those who are insisting on redesigning my tattoo. Yes I am going to do it. Come up with good ideas, we can do something fun and creative so the healing finally begins. Would look forward to some fun ideas."

In a long note, the actress also explained the significance of the tattoo. She also made some shocking revelations about Nikhil.

Her post read, "Take 2. A tattoo that represented strength to fall in love again. Strength to trust again. Strength to leave the country and wrapping up everything for love and a hope to have family that me and Jaydon craved so much for. After nine years I took the plunge as I got lost in the fantasy of having a family and all that I was being told to believe. Take 2 was a chance I gave myself, to call someone my husband. For my son to feel what having a father would feel like."

Dalljiet further wrote, "Now I know there was no such thing as faith and loyalty, love and respect, togetherness and commitment. It was all about numbers from the very beginning and loyalty was never on the table. Numbers must be high so the switch happened quickly! Now I know, when I was being told “we will fix this” there was a replacement already being fixed too."

Last week, Dalljiet wished Nikhil on his birthday as he landed in Mumbai with his current girlfriend, Safeena Nazar. She then filed an FIR against Nikhil in Mumbai's Agripada Police Station on August 2.

Post filing the FIR, Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle and penned a thank you note for the Mumbai Police. "Thank u Joint Commissioner of Police, Anil Paraskar, DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay, Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache & investigating officer Sachin Shelke along with a lady constable, for your prompt response and efficiency, I was very nervous entering a police station but your kindness and sensitive approach towards my plight was truly very touching," she wrote.

Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai in March 2023. She had then moved to his house in Kenya with her son. However, within 10 months of the wedding, the actress separated from Nikhil and returned to India. What followed next was an ugly divorce battle, and Nikhil ended up disowning Dalljiet, claiming that their marriage was not legal in Kenya in the first place.

Dalljiet had also accused him of having an extramarital affair with Safeena Nazar.