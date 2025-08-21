'They Are Jealous': Neena Gupta Shuts Down Troll Who Asked Her Not To 'Show Legs' In Short Dress; Watch Video

Veteran Bollywood actress Neena Gupta has once again shown why she is admired for her fearless attitude. The actress recently gave a fitting reply to a troll who criticised her for wearing a short dress in one of her latest social media posts.

It all started after Neena took to her official Instagram account to share a video from the airport, where she was seen enjoying a meal. Dressed in a blue mini dress, the actress was relishing a roti roll.

She captioned the post, "Shorts wali desi girl." While "shorts" referred to her casual western outfit, "desi girl" was because she was enjoying simple Indian food. In the clip, Neena also clarified that she prefers home-cooked meals over outside food.

Neena Gupta's savage reply to troll

While fans praised her candidness, one user left a distasteful comment about her outfit. The comment read, "Very good ...only request dont show your legs ,they are not well toned ...we have never seen dadi mummy showing their legs this way ...ageing gracefully is excellent."

The remark did not sit well with other users. A netizen hit back at the troll, saying, "What a demeaning comment from another WOMAN. Congratulations for being such a body shamer and being part of the problem."

Neena herself addressed the matter and responded gracefully, refusing to let the negativity affect her. She wrote, "Don’t worry. These people who talk like this are basically jealous that they don’t have such good body, so ignore."

The actress has never shied away from experimenting with her looks and often shares pictures and videos of herself in chic western outfits. With her confidence, Neena Gupta continues to prove that age is merely a number.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in Anurag Basu's ensemble film Metro In Dino, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sensharma, among others.