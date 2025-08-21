BTS Member V's 'Adorable' Childhood Pictures Go Viral, Fans Can't Keep Calm

By: Rahul M | August 21, 2025
BTS member, V, aka Kim Taehyung recently took to his Instagram page to share a series of adorable childhood pictures
Showing his transformation from childhood till now, the singer captioned the post: "25 years later"
The pics featured him from a little baby boy to the global star he is today
The quickly went viral on the internet with fans calling him "cute" and "adorable"
V made his singing debut with other members of BT un 2013, under Big Hit Entertainment
He also made his official solo debut in 2023 with the release of the singles "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days", following with solo album "Layover"
Apart from his musical career with BTS, the singer did his acting debut with television series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016
