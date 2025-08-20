 'Boycott This Sh*t': BTS X McDonald's Happy Meal SLAMMED In Link With Israel-Palestine Conflict
While McDonald’s hyped the collaboration on Instagram, the news quickly took a controversial turn.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image

K-pop sensation BTS may have just wrapped up their military service, but the global icons are already back in the spotlight. This time, it isn’t for music but for a brand collaboration that has the internet divided. The global group has teamed up with McDonald’s for a special TinyTAN Happy Meal, bringing a playful twist to the fast-food chain’s most iconic offering.

McDonald's announces BTS Happy Meal Tiny Tan edition.

On August 19, McDonald’s announced the collaboration, which will roll out on September 3 in the U.S., followed by an Encore Edition on September 23. Each Happy Meal comes with collectible TinyTAN figurines inspired by all seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The Happy Meals come in two editions: the “Throwback Edition” will feature looks from BTS’s 2021 BTS Meal promo, while the “Encore Edition” highlights fresh outfits for this new partnership. The toys will be available across 66 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, and the Philippines. However, India is not on the launch list.

BTS X McDonald's collaboration slammed

While McDonald’s hyped the collaboration on Instagram, the news quickly took a controversial turn. Amid the tension of the Israel-Palestine conflict, fans voiced concerns over McDonald’s operations. A Reddit user wrote, “Right after Tae's Coke ambassadorship, this comes out? And ARMYs are already defending it too? I am SO done.”

Another fan on X demanded, “Y’ALL BETTER FVCKING BOYCOTT THIS SHIT…”

One more post read, “Not only did @McDonalds stay in that Zionist settlement, you are openly promoting the TinyTAN meals in genocidal settlement and bragging about it while Palestinians are going through phase 5 starvation?”

Another bluntly summed it up with, “WE DON’T WANT GENOCIDE MEALS.”

