 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 August 20 Written Update: Gayatri Intentionally Exchanges Tulsi & Noina's Sarees
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
On Tuesday, we got to see in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 that Tulsi saw Pari with a guy in a restaurant and the latter lied that it was her husband Ajay. Yesterday's (Wednesday) episode started with Tulsi talking to Pari and asking her if she was happy as it was an arranged marriage. They later leave and Pari goes to her house and Tulsi goes to an orphanage. At the orphanage, she meets Vrinda and tells her to go and give a job interview at the Virani industry.

Meanwhile, after the saree shopping, Gayatri intentionally exchanges Tulsi and Noina's sarees. She puts Tulsi's saree in Noina's bag and Noina's saree in Tulsi's bag, and tells Munni to keep one bag in the guest room and another in Tulsi's room.

In Shanti Niketan, preparation for Janmashtami is going on, and Noina comes there. Tulsi tells Noina to go to the guest room and change. When Noina comes after changing the saree, everyone is shocked to see that she is wearing a saree that Mihir had chosen for Tulsi. Even Tulsi gets shocked. Mihir is about to tell Noina about the saree, but Tulsi stops him.

Later, Gayatri tells Noina that the saree has been exchanged, and the latter feels embarrassed about it. But, Tulsi says, "Jiski kismat mein jo hai, woh usko mila."

On the other hand, Pari is worried as she and Ajay are going to Shanti Niketan for the Janmashtami celebration, and she had lied to Ajay that in the morning she went to her maaika. She also lied to Tulsi in the restaurant that she was with Ajay. So, she is tense about what will happen in Shanti Niketan.



Well, the episode ends with Tulsi, Mihir and Noina's conversation, and Tulsi says, 'Mera pati itna slow nahi hai, kabhi kabhi woh bhi sun leta hai jo kaha nahi jata'. After Tulsi says this, Noina looks at Mihir lovingly.

