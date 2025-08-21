Jasmine Bhasin Opens Up About Plans To Adopt & Raise A Baby Girl: 'When I Will Create A Life...'

Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who rose to fame with her television shows and later became a household name through Bigg Boss 14, recently spoke about her plans of adopting a baby girl. During an interactive 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Jasmine responded to fans' questions about her personal and professional life.

One of the users asked her when did she think about adopting a baby girl and called the thought "beautiful."

The 35-year-old actress replied, "When I left home and realised how difficult it is, I promise God that that when I create a life where I can give a comfortable life to another human, I will adopt and raise a baby girl."

Jasmine's wish to adopt a baby girl

Her wish to adopt is not new. Back during her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Jasmine had spoken to co-contestant Shardul Pandit about her views on marriage and motherhood. She made it clear that tying the knot was not her ultimate goal.

"It is not like I absolutely have to get married. If it doesn’t happen, it is okay. I don’t want a marriage which I will give up on after some time. I am not a quitter. If I don’t find the right person, it is okay," she had said.

Jasmine further added that her desire to become a mother is not dependent on her marital status. "I want to adopt a baby girl and give her a great life, to the best of my capabilities," she said.

Jasmine and Aly Goni's relationship

The actress has been in a steady relationship with actor Aly Goni for the past few years. Their love story began inside the Bigg Boss house, and ever since, the couple has been adored by fans for their social media chemistry and public appearances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine remains one of television's most popular faces.

In recent years, she has expanded her horizons into Punjabi cinema and continues to receive appreciation for her performances. Most recently, she was seen in Amazon Prime Video's reality show The Traitors, adding yet another feather to her cap.